Pitt Player Rocks His Own Turnover Chain After Upset Win Over Miami

Like it or not, the turnover chain has been a rallying point for the No. 2 Miami Hurricanes this season.
On Friday, however, it was a source of embarrassment.
Miami’s unbeaten season came to an end after a 24-14 loss to Pittsburgh during Senior Day at Heinz Field. After the game, Pitt defensive back Avonte Maddox trolled the Canes by rocking his own turnover chain.
Hey, being 5-7 doesn’t give you many chances to look fresh, so you better take them when you can get them.
Maddox was a worthy recipient of the Panther bling, as his fourth-quarter forced fumble sealed the upset victory.
With the loss, Miami dropped to 10-1 on the season. They’ll likely need some outside help if they want to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive.
Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images
