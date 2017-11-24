The Globies 2017: Tom Brady Wins Male Athlete Of The Year Award

Was there ever any doubt?

Sure, there was some stiff competition. But in the end, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady won The Globies’ Male Athlete of the Year award for his “spectacular” 2016 season, The Boston Globe recently announced.

So, why did Brady beat out Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale, Boston Bruins winger Brad Marchand and former Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas?

“Brady threw for 3,554 yards and 28 touchdowns, while being picked off just twice in 12 games during the (2016) regular season,” Globe reporter Matt Pepin wrote. “He followed that up with 1,137 yards and seven touchdowns in the postseason en route to leading the Patriots to a fifth Lombardi Trophy.

“Making his seventh trip to the Super Bowl, Brady led the Patriots to the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history when the Patriots rallied from a 28-3 deficit to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28.”

The Globies, of course, focuses on New England-area athletes. But even on a national scale, it would be tough to find any athlete who had a better 2016 than Brady.

Whether Brady will accept his award in person currently is unknown.. The Globies will take place Tuesday, Dec. 5 at House of Blues Boston.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images