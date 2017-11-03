Richie Incognito Blasts Thursday Night Football Games In The NFL

The New York Jets defeated the Buffalo Bills 34-21 on Thursday Night Football yesterday, but the real story came after the game.

Bills offensive lineman Richie Incognito let the media know how he really feels about Thursday Night Football in the NFL.

Incognito said, “These Thursday night games they suck man, they throw a wrench in our schedule. It’s absolutely ridiculous that we have to do this.” NESN.com’s Courtney Cox details the rest of Incognito’s rant in the video above, sponsored by Bedgear.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images