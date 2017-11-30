Robert Kraft Throws Some Subtle Shade At Jerry Jones’ Recent Behavior

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft may have just thrown the most subtle shade at Jerry Jones to date.

Jones, the Dallas Cowboys owner, has been running his mouth to no end about his disdain for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. That disdain is mostly rooted in anger for Goodell suspending Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott and also asking for a monster salary.

Kraft, who certainly has had his fair share of reasons to be displeased with the commissioner, made a little jab at Jones Wednesday while speaking at the Dealmakers in Sports conference.

“(It is) important in every league that everyone is a good partner and no one perceives themselves to be bigger than the league itself,” Kraft said. “It’s more important that the people running the league do the right thing for the league than for any one franchise. And, in our case, we had a situation where the league really messed up big time, and, you know, we were very disappointed, and we decided to step back because we are in this business for the long term and we tried to be a good partner.”

Though a discreet dig, it does ring true as Jones has not given himself a favorable image around the league based on his behavior of late.

And if there is anyone who has the basis to speak about getting hosed by Goodell, it’s Kraft.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images.