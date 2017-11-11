Tom Brady, Von Miller Get Hyped For Patriots-Broncos In Clever Instagram Battle

Tom Brady and the New England Patriots’ offense will face a tough test Sunday night.

The Patriots will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they take on the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field. While Denver’s offense has struggled this season, its defense still remains one of the most feared in the NFL.

Brady evidently couldn’t contain his excitement for the “Sunday Night Football” clash as he shared a countdown to the game via Instagram a full three days in advance.

All eyes on Sunday… #72hours A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 9, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

One of the Patriots’ biggest challenges in Week 10 will be containing Von Miller, who made his way into Brady’s Instagram post. The Broncos linebacker evidently is as excited for the game as TB12, though, as Miller shared the same Instagram photo one day after Brady, but with a different angle.

RETURN OF THE JEDI / EPISODE 9 A post shared by Von Miller (@vonmiller) on Nov 10, 2017 at 5:39pm PST

Sunday’s game means a great deal to both clubs. A win can help right the ship for the 3-5 Broncos, while a Patriots victory could stake New England’s as the best team in the AFC.

There’s a number of exciting individual matchups to look out for Sunday, but Brady vs. Miller might be chief among them.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images