Warriors’ Stephen Curry Hilariously Brushes Off Beef With LaVar Ball

It’s far too early to make a sound judgment on Lonzo Ball. Just ask one of the NBA’s best players.

Ball hasn’t wowed thus far in his rookie season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but Stephen Curry believes the young guard will turn it around. Speaking with the media Tuesday, the Golden State Warriors star shed some light on what a player goes through in their first season in the league.

“He’s a rookie,” Curry said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “He’s going through the ups and downs like every rookie has, whether you’re highly touted or not. It’s all a learning experience, trying to find your way and be comfortable. So, basically my perception is just working through that. I’ve always said that he’s a great talent. I think he loves to play basketball, so he’ll be able to fight through all that and have a great career. I hope you didn’t judge me off my first 20 games in the league, either.”

Curry makes a strong point. Could anyone have predicted after his first 20 games that he would win two MVP Awards and two NBA championships in the next eight years? Probably not.

There’s no doubt Ball has a lot to work on, but that didn’t stop his father from making a wild claim before his son was even drafted. Back in February, LaVar Ball preposterously stated his son is better than Curry. The Warriors guard hasn’t forgotten about this soundbite, but he’s not holding a grudge.

“Nah, more comic relief for me,” Curry said of LaVar Ball. “I need that from time to time.”

The Warriors battle the Lakers on Wednesday night at Staples Center. Tip-off is set for 10:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images