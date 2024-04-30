BOSTON — The Bruins earned their 3-1 series lead over the Maple Leafs thanks to multiple contributors getting their first taste of the postseason, and the biggest asset for them arguably has been Mason Lohrei.

Boston recalled the 23-year-old from Providence after Andrew Peeke went down with an injury. Lohrei made his postseason debut in Game 3, and while there were natural jitters from playing on a big stage, Lohrei settled in, proving the moment hasn’t been too big for him.

“I think kind of throughout the whole year, I’ve just focused on taking things day by day,” Lohrei said. “Showing up, and just trying to have a good attitude and stay focused on what I’m doing, stay in the moment. And I think the start of the playoffs is nothing different since September.”

The Bruins are focused on closing out their best-of-seven series against Toronto on Tuesday at TD Garden. Head coach Jim Montgomery led the narrative of his team eliminating any outside noise, and it’s a message that permeated throughout the locker room.

“They keep saying how every win gets harder and we got to keep raising our game and elevating our level of play,” Lohrei said. “So just go out there and execute (Tuesday) like we have been and hopefully, we’ll get the result we want.”

Lohrei practiced with the second power-play unit at Warrior Ice Arena, so he could be a line for a huge role in Game 5. It’s an opportunity the blueliner hopes to take advantage of as Matt Grzelcyk and Derek Forbort make their way back into the lineup.