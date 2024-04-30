Bruins-Maple Leafs Game 5: Projected Lines, Defensive Pairings

The Bruins have an opportunity to close out their Stanley Cup playoff series with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday, with TD Garden playing host to a pivotal Game 5 matchup.
Toronto’s quest to stave off elimination hit a mack truck-sized bump, though.
Auston Matthews reportedly is unlikely to be available for the Maple Leafs for Game 5. He’s been battling an illness and was forced to miss the entire third period of Game 4 on Saturday.
Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery hasn’t officially revealed any trade secrets, nor has he for any of the games in this series, but the expectation is that Matt Grzylcyk will return to the lineup. Kevin Shattenkirk was taken off the second power-play unit during morning skate, with Lohrei taken over.
Jeremy Swayman is expected to stay in goal for Boston, winning each of his six starts against Toronto this season — including each of the last two games in the series.
Bruins-Leafs
The B’s and Leafs are scheduled to take the ice at 7 p.m. ET on NESN, following an hour of pregame coverage. We’ve got the projected lines and defensive pairings for both clubs here:
BOSTON BRUINS (3-1)
Jake DeBrusk — Pavel Zacha — David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand — Charlie Coyle — Morgan Geekie
James van Riemsdyk — Trent Frederic — Danton Heinen
John Beecher — Jesper Boqvist — Pat Maroon
Mason Lohrei — Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo
Matt Grzylcyk — Parker Wotherspoon
Jeremy Swayman/Linus Ullmark
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (1-3)
Tyler Bertuzzi — Max Domi — Mitch Marner
Matthew Knies — John Tavares — William Nylander
Nick Robertson — Pontus Holmberg — Calle Jarnkrok
Connor Dewar — David Kampf — Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly — Ilya Lyubushkin
Simon Benoit — Jake McCabe
Joel Edmundson — Timothy Liljegren
Joseph Woll
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images