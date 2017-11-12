CFL’s Ottawa Redblacks Prove Canada Has The Best Touchdown Celebrations

Touchdown celebrations are back in the United States, but they might be at their best in Canada.

During the first quarter of a Sunday CFL matchup between the Ottawa Redblacks and Saskatchewan Roughriders (amazing name), Ottawa wideout Diontae Spencer hauled in a touchdown reception from quarterback Trevor Harris. After entering the end zone, Spencer and a few of his teammates opted to play some limbo.

Check this out:

The CFL is putting the NFL’s celebrations to SHAME pic.twitter.com/HWhqCPHUQq — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 12, 2017

The CFL knows how to celebrate too. 😂 pic.twitter.com/N3R3IUPntg — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) November 12, 2017

Honestly, that was pretty good.

But was it better than what we saw from the Minnesota Vikings during the second quarter of their game against the Washington Redskins on Sunday? You be the judge:

Tough call.

Honestly, the Vikings were a little discombobulated on this celebration, which means we have to dock them some points. But the Redblacks also lose some points for doing the celebration in front of an empty bleacher section in the end zone.

Still, we’re going to call the Redblacks the winners on this one.

The TD celebration of the year, though, still goes to the Pittsburgh Steelers.