Browns’ Duke Johnson Honors Steelers’ Ryan Shazier With Touchdown Celebration

Last Sunday, Duke Johnson honored injured Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier after scoring a touchdown, and he continued that trend in Week 15.

The Cleveland Browns running back found pay dirt on a nifty 12-yard run and paid his respects to Shazier after crossing the goal line.

After reaching the end zone, Johnson had five of his teammates join hands and kneel before holding up a “5-0” with his hands. Shazier wears No. 50 for the Steelers.

Duke Johnson for 6️⃣! pic.twitter.com/KpM0KoMFCE — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 17, 2017

Shazier was injured and carted off the field during the Steelers’ Week 13 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The linebacker suffered an injury to his spinal cord while making a tackle during the first quarter. He received spinal stabilization surgery and finally was cleared to leave the hospital Sunday before the Steelers took on the New England Patriots.

Thumbnail photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports Images