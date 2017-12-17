Patriots President Dismisses Beef Between Bill Belichick, Alex Guerrero

If there’s a rift between New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and Alex Guerrero, Tom Brady’s personal trainer, team president Jonathan Kraft doesn’t know about it.

“I haven’t heard anything from either the coaching staff or Alex about either one being upset with each other,” Kraft said on 98.5 The Sports Hub on Sunday, via The Boston Globe’s Ben Volin.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported there’s “some sort of issue” between Belichick and Guerrero this week. Guerrero has not been attending road games, as he has in years past. Guerrero was not spotted by NBC Sports Boston’s Mike Giardi as the Patriots were exiting their team buses on Sunday in Pittsburgh as New England was set to take on the Steelers.

Guerrero was spotted in the Patriots’ locker room Friday.

