Cavaliers Vs. Warriors Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

Photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images.

The last time the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers met, the Warriors finished the night hoisting the championship trophy for the second time in three seasons.

The back-to-back-to-back NBA conference champions will square off Monday in a much-anticipated Christmas Day tilt. Both teams — to the surprise of no one — have played solid basketball to this point, with the Cavs posting 24-9 record, while the Warriors have gone 26-7.

Here’s how to watch Cavs vs. Warriors online:

When: Monday, Dec. 25, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: ABC/WatchESPN