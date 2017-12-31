Eagles Punter Hilariously Forgets To Take Off Sweatpants Before Taking Field

It appears at least one member of the Philadelphia Eagles already has his mind on the postseason.

The Eagles already have clinched home-field advantage in the NFC through the playoffs, so their matchup against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday didn’t serve much significance. However, what the Week 17 contest lacked in importance, it made up for in hilarious moments.

With temperatures in the City of Brotherly Love in the teens, most players bundled up while standing on the sidelines. Philadelphia punter Donnie Jones, on the other hand, tried to maintain his winter gear while on the gridiron.

Check out Jones hilariously forget to take off his sweatpants before going out for a punt in the second quarter.

Donnie Jones just ran out onto the field wearing sweatpants pic.twitter.com/oqPhYNNub1 — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) December 31, 2017

And in an embarrassing moment such as this one, the best thing you can do is own it, which Jones certainly did after his wardrobe gaffe.

Donnie Jones raising his sweatpants in celebration should replace the Rocky statue imo pic.twitter.com/loFk0Il4gJ — Sam Cooper (@SamDCooper) December 31, 2017

It’s hard to blame Jones for trying to combat the frigid temperatures, something New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick apparently had no interest in doing before his team’s regular-season finale against the New York Jets.

