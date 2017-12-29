George Weah Wins Liberia Presidential Election; Soccer World Celebrates

George Weah’s political success reverberates around the soccer world.

Liberia’s National Elections Commission announced Thursday the legendary soccer player has won the country’s presidential election. Having defeated Joseph Boakai convincingly in a run-off vote, Weah will replace Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa’s first elected female president, on Jan. 22 in Liberia’s first peaceful transition of power since 1944.

My fellow Liberians, I deeply feel the emotion of all the nation. I measure the importance and the responsibility of the immense task which I embrace today. Change is on. — George Weah (@GeorgeWeahOff) December 28, 2017

Three of Weah’s former teams congratulated him on his achievement.

L'ensemble du club félicite @GeorgeWeahOff pour son élection à la présidence du Libéria 🇱🇷 et lui adresse tous ses voeux de réussite à la tête de son pays !

We knew George Weah way before he became President-elect of Liberia 🇱🇷 😃😃😃 Congrats to the PSG and world football legend on the latest chapter of his brilliant career!!! pic.twitter.com/19sYefLzZg — PSG English (@PSG_English) December 28, 2017

Congratulations to the Red&Black legend George Weah on becoming the new President of Liberia! 🇱🇷 pic.twitter.com/gnL84ARc39 — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 29, 2017

Former Chelsea and Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba led players in congratulating Weah.

It is indeed!!!!!! Félicitations Mr Georges https://t.co/SuHWhyX6Sy — Didier Drogba (@didierdrogba) December 27, 2017

Marseille and Cameroon midfielder Stephane Mbia followed suit.

Congratulations Mister President @GeorgeWeahOff ! Beautiful career ! First African player to become "Ballon d’or" in 1995, first retired soccer player to become President of the Republic 🇱🇷 ! Respect ! #president #liberia #weah #congratulations #ballondor pic.twitter.com/VCo541nftP — Stephane Mbia (@StephaneMbia) December 27, 2017

Weah, 51, ran unsuccessfully for president in 2005 and vice president in 2011. He has served as a senator since 2014.

Many soccer stars have entered politics, but Weah, the 1995 Ballon d’Or and FIFA World Player of the Year Award winner, is believed to be just the second ex-player to become head of state, following Algeria’s Ahmed Ben Bella, who played professionally in France for Olympique Marseille.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/euronews (in English)