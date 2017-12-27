Giants’ Landon Collins Lambastes Teammate Eli Apple, Calls Him ‘A Cancer’

Things have been so bad for the New York Giants this season that teammates now are unabashedly taking shots at each other.

The G-Men are 2-13 and have lost their last five games, while dealing with their fair share of missing players — be it from injury, suspension, or the egregious benching of a franchise quarterback.

Enter New York safety Landon Collins. The 23-year-old and now-two-time Pro Bowler appeared on the”Michael Kay Show” on ESPN Radio in New York, and decided to take a shot at teammate Eli Apple.

“There’s only just one corner that … needs to grow, and we all know who that is,” said Collins, via ESPN. “That would be the only person I would change out of our secondary group.

“But that first pick … he’s a cancer.”

Though he doesn’t name Apple specifically, the first pick comment is the giveaway that Collins is referring to Apple, who was selected at No. 10 overall in the 2016 NFL draft.

Apple has drawn the ire of quite a few individuals around the organization, resulting in benchings due to actions like tweeting on the sideline during games.

But Collins did, however, defend teammates Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie and Janoris Jenkins, who both have also been suspended by the Giants this season, and would be equally easy targets to go after.

“The other two guys, (Rodgers-Cromartie) and (Jenkins), I love those two guys. They play hard. They love what they do,” Collins said.

This season likely can’t finish fast enough for everyone in the Giants organization.

