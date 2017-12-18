Isaiah Thomas Mocks Reports About Cavs Return; Is He Targeting Celtics Game?

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images

Think you know when Isaiah Thomas will make his Cleveland Cavaliers debut? Well, you don’t.

That’s according to Thomas, who apparently has had enough of the speculation about when he’ll return from the hip injury that has sidelined him all season. After a report surfaced Sunday — citing “league sources” — that the Cavs guard is targeting the first week of January for his return, Thomas fired off this pair of tweets Monday:

Cavs Guard Isaiah Thomas is targeting the first week of April to make his debut, league sources tell IT! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 18, 2017

I guess all you have to say is “ league Sources tell….” and your article or whatever is legit lol — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 18, 2017

So… See you in April then, Isaiah?

Ironically enough, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin published another report about Thomas shortly after his tweets: According to “a source close to” Thomas, his camp already has ruled out him returning before Christmas, as the 28-year-old has yet to go through full-court, 5-on-5 practices with the Cavs, per McMenamin.

Thomas does appear close to returning to game action, though, and it’s very possible his Cleveland debut could come in Boston against the Celtics on Jan. 3. In fact, McMenamin reported that the All-Star point guard has “repeatedly referenced his motivation to get vengeance against Boston” since joining the Cavs via trade from the C’s in August.

Make of that what you will — and if you’re reporting on Thomas via “sources,” you might want to keep your head on a swivel.