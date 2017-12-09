John Lynch ‘Could Have Had Five Rings’ If Jimmy Garoppolo Was His Quarterback

San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch won just one Super Bowl as a player, but he believes he would have four more rings if he had one thing: Jimmy Garoppolo.

Lynch, in his first year as GM of the 49ers, pulled the trigger on a deal to bring Garoppolo out to the Bay Area after the quarterback had spent his first three-plus seasons with the New England Patriots.

It didn’t take long for Garoppolo to make an impression once he was given the chance, as he lead the Niners to their second win of the season Sunday, a 15-14 win over the Chicago Bears.

Despite the small sample size, the way he has played to this point has been met high expectations from fans, and it even had Lynch a little giddy in a radio interview with KNBR.

“I say, man, I could have had five rings if I had a guy like that because in Tampa we never had that,” Lynch joked.

Garoppolo probably wouldn’t have been much help, given he was less than two years old when Lynch debuted in Sept. 1993.

That notwithstanding, Lynch has his own bar in which he measures the value of a player, and in his first start with San Francisco, the former Patriots QB certainly reached that bar.

“I think the greatest quality that you can’t measure: Do they make people around them better?'” Lynch continued. “I don’t think you can argue that he didn’t do that for everybody on the field the other day.”

Garropolo will get another chance to make Lynch look like a genius for trading for him Sunday when he starts against the Houston Texans.

Thumbnail photo via Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports Images