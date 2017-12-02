Miami vs. Clemson Live Stream: Watch ACC Championship Game Online

The 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Game seemingly will serve as a play-in game to this year’s College Football Playoff.
No. 1 Clemson will take on No. 7 Miami at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, with the winner likely cementing its spot as one of the final four teams in contention for the national championship.
The Hurricanes are coming off an ugly 24-14 loss to Pittsburgh in their last contest, while the Tigers’ only defeat of the season came at the hands of Syracuse on Oct. 13.
With the stakes high as ever, this clash between conference foes is expected to be a great one.
Here’s how you can watch Miami vs. Clemson online:
When: Saturday, Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. ET
Live Stream: WatchESPN
Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images
