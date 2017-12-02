Patriots Waive Ricky Jean Francois, Promote Receiver From Practice Squad

Ricky Jean Francois’ stay in New England was brief.

The Patriots on Saturday waived the veteran defensive tackle and promoted wide receiver/return man Bernard Reedy from the practice squad, according to the NFL transaction wire. They also signed defensive tackle Marcus Hardison to fill one of two open practice squad spots.

Jean Francois played just 40 defensive snaps in three games with New England, including just four in last Sunday’s win over the Miami Dolphins. He began this season with the Green Bay Packers before being released last month.

Reedy, meanwhile, spent the past two weeks on the Patriots’ practice squad after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 25-year-old made his NFL debut earlier this season and has just two receptions to his credit, but he is a talented returner, amassing 143 yards on 14 punt returns and 145 yards on seven kickoff returns for Tampa Bay.

The addition of Reedy could ease the burden on Danny Amendola and Dion Lewis, who have been New England’s primary punt and kick returners this season, respectively.

The Patriots also promoted defensive end Geneo Grissom to the 53-man roster on Saturday and waived offensive lineman Jason King.

New England will visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

