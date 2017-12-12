Michael Bennett’s Offseason Jaguars Joke Couldn’t Have Aged Any Worse

Leading up to the 2017 campaign, no one could have expected the Jacksonville Jaguars to be one of the NFL’s best teams.

Especially Michael Bennett.

During an appearance on FOX Sports 1’s “Undisputed” back in March, Bennett found a way to troll the Jaguars while addressing the league’s level of parity.

“Most of the NFL games are decided by one point, unless you’re playing the Jaguars or something, then it’s decided by 50,” Bennett said, as transcribed by ForTheWin. “So it’s one of those things. The one point, blocking that, it makes a big difference.”

Well, as the old saying goes, revenge is best served in Week 14. Jacksonville made Bennett eat his words by taking down the Seattle Seahawks in a 30-24 victory to improve to 9-4 on the season.

Bennett probably wasn’t thinking much about his offseason anecdote as the clock wound down, though. As the Jaguars entered victory formation, a melee broke out between the two teams, which was capped off by Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson trying to get into the stands to confront fans who had thrown drinks at him.

