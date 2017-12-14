NESN Soccer Show: Will Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo Dominate In 2018?

Will anyone de-throne Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid?

2017 was another banner year for Real Madrid and its Portuguese superstar, with the club winning La Liga (the Spanish league) and successfully defending its UEFA Champions League crown and the player claiming his second consecutive Ballon d’Or award and fifth overall. Now they’re poised to claim another major honor this month at the 2017 FIFA Club World Cup.

This week on the “NESN Soccer Show,” Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard discuss Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or victory and Real Madrid’s Club World Cup campaign, as well as the epic Champions League round-of-16 draw and this weekend’s best games.

