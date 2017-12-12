Patriots’ Duron Harmon Rips Into Teammates After Jarvis Landry Touchdown

Monday night hasn’t been pretty for the New England Patriots.

The Miami Dolphins have dominated the Patriots from the opening kickoff at Hard Rock Stadium, as QB Jay Cutler has had his way with New England’s defense.

And Duron Harmon has had enough of it.

Following a touchdown pass from Cutler to Jarvis Landry that gave Miami a 27-10 lead in the third quarter, the Patriots veteran safety tore into his teammates on the sideline.

WATCH: Duron Harmon has seen just about enough from his defensive teammates pic.twitter.com/XOjZIn5cN8 — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) December 12, 2017

New England allowed Cutler to throw for 247 yards and three touchdowns in the first three quarters.

The Patriots will need a better effort in the final quarter if they plan to mount a furious comeback.

