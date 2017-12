The New England Patriots’ depth at tight end will be thin for Monday night’s showdown with the rival Miami Dolphins.

Rob Gronkowski is suspended and Martellus Bennett is out for the season with an injury, so it likely will be veteran Dwayne Allen and fourth-string tight end Jacob Hollister getting most of the action at the position against the Dolphins.

