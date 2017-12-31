Patriots Vs. Jets Live: Updates, Analysis From Historically Cold Regular-Season Finale

11:35 a.m.: The Patriots will get a boost on defense today from linebacker Kyle Van Noy, who is officially is active after missing the past three games with a calf injury.

Edge rushers James Harrison and Eric Lee also are active for New England. Linebacker David Harris is a healthy scratch.

11:25 a.m.: Mental warfare from Bill Belichick:

A source with the Patriots tells me Bill Belichick ordered the field crew to place these thermometers inside the Jets tunnel so New York is reminded how cold it is. Mental warfare. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/I7IwcZQZXf — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) December 31, 2017

10:43 a.m.: It’s about 9 degrees right now at Gillette Stadium. This is what Bill Belichick is wearing:

Bill Belichick is a god damn maniac. He’s out on the field in shorts and short sleeves right now. pic.twitter.com/BatmpNTwoS — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) December 31, 2017

Football guy.

10 a.m. ET: Greetings from the frozen tundra of Gillette Stadium.

The temperature in Foxboro, Mass., currently is in single digits and isn’t expected to top 13 degrees all day, which would make today’s Week 17 matchup between the New England Patriots and New York Jets the coldest regular-season game in Patriots history. (A 1977 game against the Miami Dolphins, which had a kickoff temp of 14 degrees, currently holds that honor.)

New England will be shorthanded for this ice-cold contest, especially on offense. Running backs Rex Burkhead and Mike Gillislee already have been ruled out, and James White, who is listed as questionable, is not expected to play, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. That leaves Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden (and fullback James Develin) as the Patriots only available backs.

Wide receiver Chris Hogan also is expected to sit out, a source told NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, as he continues to recover from a shoulder injury suffered in Week 8. Hogan returned to action in Week 14, but he clearly was not 100 percent and proceeded to miss the next two games.

Another no-go for the Patriots: wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell. Mitchell, who has spent the entire season on injured reserve, returned to practice this week but was not added to the 53-man roster yesterday, making him ineligible to play in this one.

On defense, the Patriots will be without defensive tackle Alan Branch and could down a few more front seven players, as linebacker Kyle Van Noy and defensive end Eric Lee both are listed as questionable. Safety Devin McCourty is, as well. Veteran linebacker James Harrison, on the other hand, is expected to make his Patriots debut today after signing with the team earlier this week.

The Patriots, who already have secured a first-round playoff bye, can clinch home-field advantage with a win today or a Pittsburgh Steelers loss to the Cleveland Browns. Pittsburgh plans to rest several of its stars, including quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back Le’Veon Bell.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, but be sure to check back throughout the morning for full pregame coverage.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images