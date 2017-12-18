Rex Burkhead Reportedly Avoids ACL Tear On Knee Injury In Patriots-Steelers

UPDATE (9 p.m.): Patriots running back Rex Burkhead did not tear his ACL, a league source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Initial tests showed Patriots’ RB Rex Burkhead did not tear his ACL, per league source. He could miss a little time, but knee injury initially not believed to be of the major variety. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 18, 2017

ORIGINAL STORY: PITTSBURGH — It’s always an ominous sign when an NFL player is almost immediately ruled out with a knee injury. That’s what happened to New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead on Sunday.

Burkhead briefly stayed down on the turf after a 2-yard run then walked into the Patriots’ sideline pop-up medical tent in the third quarter of New England’s must-win game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Burkhead finished the game with four carries for 12 yards with a touchdown and one catch for 5 yards.

The running back, who signed a one-year contract with the Patriots over the offseason, has 64 carries for 264 yards with five rushing touchdowns on the season. He’s added 30 catches for 254 yards with three touchdowns through the air.

The Patriots also have running backs James White, Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden active. Running back Mike Gillislee was a healthy scratch Sunday.

Thumbnail photo via Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports Images