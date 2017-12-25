Rob Gronkowski Hilariously Takes Credit For Patriots’ Recent Run Of Success

The New England Patriots secured their eighth consecutive season of 12 or more wins when they defeated the Buffalo Bills 37-16 at Gillette Stadium on Sunday.

And if you ask tight end Rob Gronkowski, there’s a direct correlation between himself and that run of success.

Gronkowski, who the Patriots drafted in the second round of the 2010 NFL Draft, has been apart of each one of those 12-plus-win teams. And after the win, he joked that he’s the reason the team has been dominant for the past eight seasons

Man…tell me @RobGronkowski ain’t the drunk uncle on Christmas Eve with that laugh 😂 #Patriots pic.twitter.com/ay4xfAZ4el — Melissa Eannuzzo (@RadioMelissa) December 25, 2017

Never change, Gronk.

Gronkowski certainly has been a huge factor in the Patriots’ recent run of success that has seen the team win two Super Bowls and play in a third. But there’s a guy who wears No. 12 and a guy in a hoodie who might have had a little something to do with that success as well.

