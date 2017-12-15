Robert Griffin III Lobbies For Eagles To Sign Him As Backup Quarterback

Free agent quarterback Robert Griffin III has not played a snap of NFL football since New Years Day, but he thinks that time should change soon.

With the Philadelphia Eagles losing quarterback Carson Wentz — who was in serious consideration for MVP to that point — Sunday to an ACL injury, it will be on Nick Foles to try and keep Philly’s run alive as they sit at 11-2.

And while they have a backup to Foles in second-year QB Nate Sudfeld, RGIII thinks he would be a better option because he finds his game to be similar to Wentz’s.

After ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on “First Take” on Tuesday that Colin Kaepernick should be in consideration for a backup role, Griffin took his guest appearance on the show on Wednesday as a chance to lobby for himself.

“You know, I sat here and I watched you banging the hammer for Colin Kaepernick to go there yesterday, right?” Griffin told Smith, via The Washington Post. “I think you should be banging the hammer for me to go there. If you want to talk about a guy that can do similar things that Carson can do, why not? Why not? Why not?”

Certainly an interesting take.

While the raw talent can’t be argued, injuries and poor performance has marred the quarterback’s career. Griffin has indicated he wants to return to the league, and he did turn in one good season, making the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2012 after tossing 20 touchdowns to five interceptions with 3,200 yards passing.

He needs to start being more selective, though about which teams should sign him. Just a month ago he said the Houston Texans should give him a chance.

Thumbnail photo via Scott R. Galvin/USA TODAY Sports Images