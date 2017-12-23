Rockets GM Says Houston Is ‘Obsessed’ With How To Beat Warriors

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images.

The Houston Rockets have been playing some impressive basketball this season, and their eyes now are set on the perennial favorites in the Western Conference.

They hold the top spot in the West over the Golden State Warriors by half a game, and while there still is plenty of season left to play, the Rockets admittedly have gotten tunnel vision in light of their recent run of success and now have a pretty clear goal.

Beat the Warriors. That’s their only focus.

Daryl Morey, the Rockets general manager, even went as far as to say the Warriors have become an obsession to Houston while speaking on “The Ryen Russillo Show.”

“It’s the only thing we think about,” Morey said, via ESPN. “I think I’m not supposed to say that, but we’re basically obsessed with ‘How do we beat the Warriors?'”

This is dangerous a line of thinking with north of 50 games still to play this season.

However, in the one opportunity Houston has had to beat Golden State, they have cashed in, posting a 122-121 win. They’ll see each other two more times this season, with the two set to square off twice in January.