Why Tom Brady Should, Will Win MVP Despite Normal Season By His Standards

Are you of the opinion that New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady shouldn’t win NFL MVP because it hasn’t been one of his all-time best seasons? Well, I regret to inform you that argument is a bad one.

First, Brady isn’t competing against his former self for MVP. He’s competing with the rest of the NFL’s players for an award that’s given to either the league’s best or most valuable player, depending upon each individual’s interpretation.

Second, a normal Brady season, at this point of his career, should be enough to win MVP.

I didn’t intend to include a third, but this actually is one of Brady’s best seasons. Now 15 games in, Brady has his second-highest completion percentage, sixth-most yards, seventh-most touchdowns, sixth-lowest interception percentage, fourth-highest yards per attempt and fifth-highest passer rating. It’s not his best season, but it’s certainly among them.

He’s also doing all of this without his favorite target, Julian Edelman, and he’s spent the majority of the season without right tackle Marcus Cannon.

Even after throwing interceptions in five straight games, he’s still — by process of elimination to a certain degree — the NFL’s best player this season.

If you’re looking for another reason why Brady might not be mortal, he graced the cover of “Madden NFL 2018” and somehow passed along its curse to everyone who was competing against him for MVP.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers? Broke his collarbone.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz? Tore his ACL.

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown? Tore his calf muscle.

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley? He won’t play in Week 17.

Brady even cursed players who could have competed against him for the award, like Odell Beckham, Jr. and J.J. Watt, both of whom suffered season-ending injuries.

Brady almost certainly will win MVP. He currently has 1/3 odds. Gurley is the only other player on the board with 2/1 odds. The only player besides those two who could make a case would be Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, but his team might not be good enough.

Since Gurley won’t play in Week 17, Brady would have to absolutely tank against the New York Jets in his final game of the season. And since he’s playing against the Jets, we know that won’t happen.

So, it’s Brady by default. And that’s fine, because he’s the greatest quarterback in NFL history, and he’s only won two NFL MVPs. He’s owed one of these gimmes.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images