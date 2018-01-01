Baker Mayfield Trolls ESPN’s Lee Corso With ‘Pretenders’ Sign Before Rose Bowl

Baker Mayfield continues to be college football’s biggest troll.
Mayfield and the No. 2 Oklahoma Sooners are preparing to face No. 3 Georgia in the 2018 Rose Bowl, and the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner arrived at the famed stadium with a special sign.
Interesting. But what does it mean?
Well, back in August during ESPN’s season preview show, famed analyst Lee Corso called the Sooners, you guessed it, “pretenders” in the national championship race.
So Mayfield had to have a little fun with Corso, who was at the College Football Playoffs semifinal game as part of ESPN’s pregame coverage.
While we appreciate the chip Mayfield still has on his shoulder, he probably should let Corso off the hook for his preseason prediction as he picked Oklahoma to beat Georgia prior to kickoff.
Thumbnail photo via Kelvin Kuo/USA TODAY Sports Images
