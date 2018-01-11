Celtics Vs. 76ers Live Stream: Watch NBA London Game Online

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics are taking their act overseas.

The Celtics will battle the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday afternoon at London’s O2 Arena. The contest will mark the franchise’s first in the United Kingdom and its second game outside the country in the last four seasons.

The C’s defeated the Sacramento Kings in Mexico City on Dec. 3, 2015.

Boston has owned Philadelphia of late, winning 13 of the teams’ last 14 matchups dating to the start of the 2014-15 season. The Celtics also enter on a six-game winning streak, which has given them a three-game lead over the Toronto Raptors atop the NBA’s Eastern Conference.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. 76ers online:

When: Thursday, Jan. 11, at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston