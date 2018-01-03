Dion Lewis Stands Out In All Facets Of Patriots’ 2017 Year-End Advanced Stats

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis had an even better season than you originally imagined.

I know that’s hard to believe.

In breaking down some key advanced stats this season from Pro Football Focus Elite, Lewis consistently stood out positively as a pass-catcher, blocker and ball-carrier.

With the 2017 regular season over, let’s take a closer look at PFF Elite’s metrics.

PASS ACCURACY

— Quarterback Tom Brady went 385-of-581 for 4,577 yards with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions overall this season. Of his 196 incompletions, 30 were drops, 22 were throwaways, eight were batted at the line of scrimmage and five came as he was hit while throwing, according to Pro Football Focus. His 76-percent accuracy percentage ranked sixth among qualified quarterbacks.

— Brady was 33-of-80 on passes that traveled 20 yards or more for 1,104 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions and four drops. He finished second among qualified quarterbacks in deep-passing attempts, fourth in deep-passing yards, sixth in deep-passing attempt percentage, fifth in deep-passing accuracy percentage and 15th in deep passer rating.

DROPS

WR Brandin Cooks: seven drops, 9.72 percent drop rate

TE Rob Gronkowski: five drops, 6.76 percent

TE Dwayne Allen: four drops, 28.57 percent

WR Danny Amendola: four drops, 6.15 percent

WR Chris Hogan: three drops, 8.11 percent

FB James Develin: two drops, 25 percent

RB Rex Burkhead: two drops, 6.25 percent

RB Brandon Bolden: one drop, 50 percent

WR Phillip Dorsett: one drop, 7.69 percent

RB James White: one drop, 1.75 percent

RB Dion Lewis: no drops on 35 targets

TE Jacob Hollister: no drops on 11 targets

TE Martellus Bennett: no drops on six targets

WR Kenny Britt: no drops on five targets

RB Mike Gillislee: no drops on one target

— Lewis had a 91.4 catch rate this season, which led the NFL among qualified players. He was one of 11 pass-catchers with at least 30 targets and no drops.

— Allen had the highest drop rate among tight ends with double-digit targets.

PASS PROTECTION

LT Nate Solder: four sacks, six QB hits, 41 hurries, 8.2 percent pressure rate

LG Joe Thuney: five sacks, 10 QB hits, 21 hurries, 5.7 percent

RG Shaq Mason: one sack, 10 QB hits, 15 hurries, 4.1 percent

C David Andrews: two sacks, three QB hits, 17 hurries, 4 percent

RT Marcus Cannon: five sacks, three QB hits, 13 hurries, 7.9 percent

RT LaAdrian Waddle: seven QB hits, 10 hurries, 9.4 percent

RT Cameron Fleming: four sacks, six hurries, 5.2 percent

RB James White: one sack, two hurries, 10 percent

C Ted Karras: one QB hit, two hurries, 4.1 percent

TE Dwayne Allen: three hurries, 7.5 percent

RB Brandon Bolden: two hurries, 20 percent

TE Rob Gronkowski: no hurries on 50 blocks

RB Dion Lewis: no hurries on 35 blocks

FB James Develin: no hurries on 28 blocks

RB Rex Burkhead: no hurries on 12 blocks

RB Mike Gillislee: no hurries on eight blocks

TE Jacob Hollister: no hurries on three blocks

TE Martellus Bennett: no hurries on one block

— Develin and Lewis were two of four players to not allow any pressures among qualified running backs.

— Waddle has a higher pressure rating, but he didn’t allow a sack all season.

RUSHING ATTACK

RB Dion Lewis: 49 missed tackles forced, 3.17 yards after contact

RB Rex Burkhead: 11 missed tackles, 2.05 yards after contact

RB Mike Gillislee: 10 missed tackles, 2.43 yards after contact

RB James White: eight missed tackles, 1.79 yards after contact

RB Brandon Bolden: four missed tackles, 3.15 yards after contact

— Lewis ranked first among qualified running backs in Pro Football Focus’ “elusive rating,” which combines missed tackles and yards after contact.

PASS RUSH

DE Trey Flowers: 6.5 sacks, 18 QB hits, 35 hurries, 13.3%

DE Deatrich Wise: 5 sacks, 11 QB hits, 19 hurries, 9.2%

DT Adam Butler: two sacks, 22 hurries, 7.5%

DT Lawrence Guy: one sack, five QB hits, 15 hurries, 7.4%

DT Malcom Brown: 2.5 sacks, three QB hits, 12 hurries, 6.5%

LB Kyle Van Noy: 5.5 sacks, two QB hits, 10 hurries, 10%

LB Dont’a Hightower: two sacks, one QB hit, 10 hurries, 18.6%

DE Cassius Marsh: one sack, one QB hit, 11 hurries, 9.5%

DE Eric Lee: 3.5 sacks, one QB hit, eight hurries, 8.8%

LB Elandon Roberts: two sacks, one QB hit, five hurries, 15.1%

LB Marquis Flowers: 3.5 sacks, one hurry, 7.1%

LB James Harrison: two sacks, one hurry, 27.3%

LB David Harris: 1.5 sacks, three hurries, 35.7%

SS Patrick Chung: three QB hits, two hurries, 17.9%

CB Malcolm Butler: one sack, two QB hits, one hurry, 40%

DT Alan Branch: four hurries, 3%

CB Jonathan Jones: one sack, two hurries, 37.5%

DE Geneo Grissom: three hurries, 12%

FS Devin McCourty: one sack, one hurry, 50%

FS Duron Harmon; one hurry, 33.3%

CB Eric Rowe: one hurry, 16.7%

SS Jordan Richards: one hurry, 4.3%

DT Ricky Jean Francois: no hurries on 38 snaps

LB Trevor Reilly: no hurries on five snaps

LB Harvey Langi: no hurries on three snaps

— The Patriots’ pass rush did not rate well on a pressure per snap basis, but they ranked seventh in the NFL with 42 sacks. Their sack total increased considerably in the second half.

RUN DEFENSE

DT Malcom Brown: 27 stops

DT Lawrence Guy: 27 stops

DE Trey Flowers: 20 stops

LB Elandon Roberts: 17 stops

LB Kyle Van Noy: 15 stops

FS Devin McCourty: 13 stops

DT Alan Branch: nine stops

SS Patrick Chung: eight stops

DE Cassius Marsh: seven stops

LB Marquis Flowers: seven stops

DE Deatrich Wise: six stops

DT Ricky Jean Francois: six stops

DT Adam Butler: six stops

CB Malcolm Butler: five stops

CB Stephon Gilmore: four stops

LB Dont’a Hightower: four stops

CB Jonathan Jones: three stops

LB Trevor Reilly: three stops

LB David Harris: three stops

DE Eric Lee: two stops

SS Jordan Richards: two stops

FS Duron Harmon: one stop

LB Jonathan Freeny: one stop

— Flowers was the Patriots’ most consistent overall defender, though he didn’t break out as a star as many predicted he would in 2017. He’s entering a contract season in 2018.

PASS COVERAGE

CB Malcolm Butler: 52-89, 698 yards, six TDs, two INTs, 12 PBUs

SS Patrick Chung: 60-90, 589 yards, two TDs, INT, nine PBUs

CB Stephon Gilmore: 42-67, 509 yards, three TDs, two INTs, nine PBUs

CB Jonathan Jones: 35-64, 444 yards, two TDs, INT, eight PBUs

FS Devin McCourty: 34-55, 424 yards, four TDs, INT, five PBUs

LB Kyle Van Noy: 31-35, 330 yards, TD, two PBUs

CB Eric Rowe: 16-27, 270 yards, TD, two PBUs

LB Elandon Roberts: 22-27, 263 yards, three TDs, PBU

CB Johnson Bademosi: 13-18, 164 yards, PBU

SS Jordan Richards: 16-21, 139 yards, TD, PBU

DE Cassius Marsh: 5-7, 116 yards, TD

LB Marquis Flowers: 11-17, 101 yards, PBU

DE Trey Flowers: 9-10, 80 yards, three PBUs

LB Dont’a Hightower: 7-7, 73 yards

FS Duron Harmon: 5-9, 47 yards, INT, seven PBUs

LB David Harris: 5-8, 41 yards, PBU

DE Eric Lee: 1-2, 17 yards, INT, two PBUs

LB Jonathan Freeny: 1-1, 7 yards

LB Trevor Reilly: 1-1, 5 yards

LB James Harrison: 1-2, 2 yards

DE Deatrich Wise: PBU

DT Lawrence Guy: PBU

TE Rob Gronkowski: PBU

— Butler and Gilmore didn’t excel as expected in 2017. Heading into the season, they were originally believed to be one of the NFL’s top cornerback duos, but both went through inconsistent stretches. They both ranked middle-of-the-road in Pro Football Focus’ cover snaps per target, yards per cover snap and cover snaps per reception metrics. Jones had the best passer rating allowed among Patriots cornerbacks this season at 80.5.