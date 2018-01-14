Why Jimmy Garoppolo Earned $51K For Patriots’ Win (And Could Earn Even More)

Photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images

Jimmy Garoppolo now plays quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, but make no mistake: He’s still rooting for his former team.

(For now, at least.)

Thanks to the New England Patriots’ AFC Divisional Round win over the Tennessee Titans on Saturday, Garoppolo pocketed a cool $51,000, according to CBS Sports. Furthermore, he’ll earn $56,000 if the Pats advance to Super Bowl LII and another $56k if New England wins it all.

That’s because of a rule that allows players to collect postseason bonuses if they played at least eight games for that playoff team and aren’t under contract on a team in the same conference.

Garoppolo was with the Patriots for 10 games and now plays in the NFC with San Fran, which means he qualifies for a payday — as does Niners linebacker Cassius Marsh, whom the Pats released after Week 10.

Unfortunately for the 49ers, however, Garoppolo’s bonus money probably won’t negate the need for a “large jar of Vaseline” during his looming contract negotiations.