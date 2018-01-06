Lakers Release Andrew Bogut; Should Celtics Pursue Veteran Big Man?

Photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics have looked great this season. But are they the same team we’ll see once the NBA playoffs roll around?

The answer probably is no, if we’re to believe Chris Mannix’s recent report that the C’s “definitely” will use the $8.4 million Disabled Player Exception the NBA granted them after Gordon Hayward got injured.

And while there’s been virtually no indication as to who the Celtics could target with the extra money, one potentially intriguing name has entered the discussion: Andre Bogut. The Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday waived the veteran center, who they acquired in September.

OFFICIAL: The Lakers have requested waivers on Andrew Bogut. 📰: https://t.co/CYuyyxrQOM pic.twitter.com/QNEQS8Xc9g — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 6, 2018

Would Bogut generate as much fan excitement as, say, someone like free agent guard Monta Ellis would? Probably not.

But the 33-year-old Aussie might be a better fit, and the Celtics did show interest in him during the offseason.

The Celtics currently ruank 11th in the NBA in team rebounding, averaging 44.5 boards per game. But don’t let the ranking full you; when push comes to shove, the C’s struggle to rebound against teams with imposing frontcourts. Furthermore, Boston’s strong rebounding numbers are a bit misleading, as the team was rebounding everything in sight at the start of the season, but have regressed to their norm since.

Bogut essentially would give Boston an insurance policy in the event big man Aron Baynes suffers an injury, or gets into foul trouble in a game where he must defend a dominating center. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft, the often-injured Bogut has appeared in 24 games this year for L.A., averaging 1.5 points and 3.3 rebounds per game.

After averaging at least 20 minutes per game in each season of his career, Bogut has been on the floor for just nine minutes per game this season.