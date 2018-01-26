LeBron James Explains Why He Picked Kyrie Irving In NBA All-Star Draft

Photo via Ken Blaze/USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love haven’t played a game as teammates since Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals.

That will change in just a few short weeks.

James, who was selected as one of the team captains for this year’s All-Star Game, selected both Irving and Love for his squad. Both picks came as somewhat of a surprise, as Irving now plays for the rival Boston Celtics and Love reportedly has been on the outs with the Cleveland Cavaliers amid the team’s ongoing drama.

But the decision apparently wasn’t a very tough one for James. During an interview on “NBA On TNT” on Thursday, James explained his thought process for picking both Irving and Love.

“I just tried to pick the best available players, and to be able to team back up with Kyrie, it’s always special, along with Kevin Love,” he said. “For us to have another weekend to bring back some of the memories we had when we were all together. Kyrie was available on the draft board. He’s one of the best point guards that we have in our league, so it was an easy choice for me.”

He continued: “It was important to have my teammate (Love) alongside me. It’s a great weekend, we get to share another All-Star moment.”

It should be interesting to see if the three still have on-court chemistry when they take the Staples Center floor on Feb 18.