Marvin Lewis Surprisingly Returns As Bengals Coach With 2-Year Contract

Photo via Tommy Gilligan/USA TODAY Sports Images

Marvin Lewis hasn’t won a single NFL playoff game in 15 years as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals, but the team decided to bring him back anyway.

The Bengals announced Tuesday that Lewis will remain as coach after signing a new two-year contract.

“My family and I are very grateful for the opportunity to stay in Cincinnati and continue my career with the Bengals,” Lewis said in a team release.

“My job is to win a world championship. We have a talented roster full of veteran leaders and emerging young stars, and I am committed to making the necessary improvements to put this team in the best position to win.”

Lewis has a 125-112 record with the Bengals, which makes him the winningest coach in team history. But the Bengals haven’t reached the AFC playoffs since 2015. Cincy went one-and-done in the AFC playoffs in five straight seasons from 2011 through 2015.

The Bengals also haven’t won a playoff game since 1990.