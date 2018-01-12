NESN Soccer Show: Philippe Coutinho’s Barcelona Transfer Shows Market Madness

Photo via YouTube/Guardian Football

So it’s true: soccer’s transfer market will never be the same.

The early days of 2018 have proven the enduring impact of the so-called “Neymar effect,” under which the prices for top players have ballooned beyond the previous limits of our imaginations. Philippe Coutinho’s transfer to Barcelona extended the trend in the new year, with the £146 million ($197 million) going down as the second most expensive player acquisition in history behind Neymar’s.

However, another player move made waves this week in the international arena. Jonathan Gonzalez, C.F. Monterrey’s 18-year-old midfield star, changed his allegiance from the United States to Mexico in a stunning coup for “El Tri” that has left USMNT fans fuming.

Marc DiBenedetto and Marcus Kwesi O’Mard discuss why Gonzalez chose Mexico over USA, Coutinho’s blockbuster transfer and more in this week’s episode of the “NESN Soccer Show,” which you can watch in the above video.