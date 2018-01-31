Patriots’ Rob Gronkowski Hopes To Clear Concussion Protocol By Wednesday

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images.

New England Patriots All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowksi will play in Super Bowl LII against the Philadelphia Eagles.

At least, that’s what the tight end indicated Tuesday night, noting that he hopes to clear concussion protocol “hopefully by (Wednesday),” per NFL Network’s Kimberly Jones.

Rob Gronkowski said “hopefully by tomorrow” he’s out of concussion protocol. Will he play in #SB52? “Yes.” — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) January 31, 2018

Obviously, this news is a positive sign for the Patriots.

Gronkowski was drilled in the head during the second quarter of the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and he didn’t return to the game after it was ruled he had a concussion.

The tight end had practiced two days in a row prior to leaving for Minneapolis, but this news is the most clarity we have gotten to date about Gronk’s condition heading into the Super Bowl.

With this confirmation, it provides some peace of mind that the Patriots will have arguably their most valuable offensive weapon at their disposal in the biggest game of the season.