Patriots’ Eric Rowe: Thinking Ahead, Like Jalen Ramsey, Not A ‘Good Idea’

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots aren’t giving the Jacksonville Jaguars any bulletin board material prior to Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.

Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe did respond to a controversial statement made by Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey on Wednesday, however, which is more than New England players typically say.

Ramsey said the Jaguars were going to win the AFC Championship Game and then emerge victorious in the Super Bowl.

“The Super Bowl stuff? I mean, obviously that’s his game,” Rowe said Wednesday. “He’s a confident dude. I’ve been watching him. I watched him last year, watched him this year. He’s a confident guy.

“Obviously they’re happy to go to the championship game, but, you know, take that mindset of thinking ahead of yourself, I don’t think it’s a good idea. We saw what happened to the Steelers. On our end, obviously, we’re not thinking ahead of the game. We need to get past (the Jaguars). So, we heard it, but not too focused on it, because we’re gotta focus on doing our job for the game.”

Pittsburgh already was looking forward to playing the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game before they lost to the Jaguars on Sunday. It seems the Jaguars didn’t learn from the Steelers’ mistake.