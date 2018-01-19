Patriots Took Tom Brady’s Injury Lightly, Which Seems Like A Good Sign

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

FOXBORO, Mass. — If Tom Brady was seriously injured, do you think his New England Patriots teammates would be joking about the quarterback’s good looks? Seems unlikely.

Because that’s how safety Devin McCourty and linebacker Kyle Van Noy handled questions about Brady’s hand injury that kept him out of practice Thursday.

McCourty, who took Brady’s place in a news conference Thursday, was asked how the quarterback looked Thursday in practice.

“Tom looks excellent every day,” McCourty said. “One of the best-looking people I’ve ever met.”

No, but seriously, Devin.

“When you look at Tom, the facial (region), it’s hard to look at anything else,” McCourty said. “So, I really only saw his face.”

Van Noy also was asked how Brady looked Thursday.

“Tom always looks good,” Van Noy said to reporters. “He’s handsome and he’s good at football.”

It’s almost as if the Patriots were directed to talk about Brady’s rugged good looks rather than his hand ailment.

Offensive lineman Ted Karras had jokes too. The backup guard and center was asked if Brady went through drills.

“He did not play on the offensive line today,” Karras quipped to reporters.

If Brady had a mangled hand that could keep him out of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, it would be pretty weird to just laugh it off. So, that seems unlikely.