Why Cris Carter Thinks Tom Brady-Robert Kraft Bond Usurps Bill Belichick’s Power

Photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images

Is there a power struggle within the New England Patriots organization?

In an ESPN story published early Friday morning, writer Seth Wickersham claims the Patriots’ trio of Tom Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft haven’t exactly seen eye-to-eye on a number of recent issues surrounding the team, such as the handling of Jimmy Garoppolo and the involvement of Brady’s personal trainer and business partner, Alex Guerrero.

Wickersham’s report suggests the primary rift is between Brady and Belichick, with Kraft seemingly favoring New England’s quarterback. During Friday’s edition of “First Things First” on FOX Sports 1, co-host Cris Carter agreed with Wickersham’s report and explained why the Patriots owner’s relationship with Brady takes precedence over Belichick’s power.

“(Belichick) runs the 53-man roster,” Carter said. “Oh, excuse me, no he doesn’t. He runs the 52-man roster, because the (Brady) relationship with Robert Kraft supersedes Bill Belichick’s authority on that roster. And as you can see, with some of the reports, the reason why Tom Brady has been adamant that he’s going to play four or five more years, he was sending a message to Belichick to let him know, ‘You can’t get rid of me.’

“(Brady) was also sending a message as far as his TB12, all this stuff, this training stuff that I’m going to keep playing. And the only way I’m not going to keep playing is if Bill Belichick forces me out. But he can’t force him out because the relationship with Mr. Kraft and Tom Brady. Mr. Kraft wants Tom Brady to retire as a Patriot. He does not want to see him do the Joe Montana or some of the other greats we’ve seen in sports.”

It sure seems like Brady will play in a Patriots uniform through the end of his NFL career, and based on his absurd longevity, it would be tough to pinpoint when his playing days could be over.