Relive Bill Belichick’s Patriots Introductory Press Conference 18 Years Later

What a ride it’s been.

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots are preparing to play in their eighth Super Bowl in the last 18 seasons, but in honor of Jan. 27, we thought we’d throw it back to 18 years ago when Belichick was introduced as head coach of the New England Patriots.

Check out the clip below from Belichick’s introductory press conference, courtesy of WBZ-4:

From the #WBZ archives: Bill Belichick named head coach of the #Patriots January 27, 2000 pic.twitter.com/kZ2xVP2hQp — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) December 20, 2016

He even started out with a joke, how un-Belichickian of him.

The Patriots went 5-11 in 2000, Belichick’s first season at the helm, and to this day it remains the only losing season of Belichick’s tenure in New England.

A year later, Belichick and new-found quarterback Tom Brady went on an unexpected playoff run that saw them defeat the St.Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, the first of five (so far) Super Bowl titles.

Jan. 27 is a day that will in New England lore for a long time, and one that will always be despised by those in New York (sorry Jets).