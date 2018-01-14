Saints Vs. Vikings Live Stream: Watch NFC Divisional Playoff Game Online

Photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Minnesota Vikings are two wins away from becoming the first NFL team to play a Super Bowl in its home stadium. But their path to Super Bowl LII won’t be an easy one.

The Vikings’ playoff journey begins Sunday when they host the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium in the NFC Divisional Round.

Minnesota earned a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye after capturing the NFC North with a 13-3 record, while the No. 4-seed Saints punched their ticket to the divisional round by knocking off the NFC South rival Carolina Panthers in last weekend’s Wild Card Round.

The Vikings defeated the Saints 29-19 in Week 1, but both teams have come a long way since then. The winner will go on the road to face the Philadelphia Eagles in next weekend’s NFC Championship Game.

Here’s how to watch Saints-Vikings online:

When: Sunday, Jan. 14, at 4:40 p.m. ET

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO