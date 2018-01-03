UCF Relentlessly Trolls College Football Playoff Committee After Peach Bowl Win

The University of Central Florida Knights finished off a perfect season Monday when they defeated the No. 9 Auburn Tigers in the Chik-Fil-A Peach Bowl 34-27.
UCF, who went 0-12 two seasons ago, finished the year as the only undefeated team in college football after beating an Auburn team that was the only program to beat both No. 4 Alabama and No. 3 Georgia, the two team’s that will play in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Jan. 8.
College football is the only sport in which an undefeated team like UCF doesn’t get the chance to play for all the marbles, so the Knights elected to troll the College Football Playoff Committee who ranked UCF 12th entering bowl season.
Personally, we couldn’t agree more.
To the champions go the spoils, troll on Knights.
