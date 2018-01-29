WWE Rumors: Details On Ronda Rousey’s Potential WrestleMania 34 Match

Photo via YouTube screengrab

Ronda Rousey’s appearance at WWE’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event Sunday night left many questions unanswered, including who the former UFC champion will face at WrestleMania 34.

Rousey joined WWE superstars Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss and Asuka in the ring after the women’s Royal Rumble match, which Asuka won to set up a championship match against either Flair (the Smackdown women’s champion) or Bliss (the Raw women’s champion), but WWE could go in a completely different direction with its new star.

In fact, Rousey’s big match at ‘Mania — which she teased by pointing at the WrestleMania banner hanging over the ring Sunday — could be a showdown three years in the making.

Sources in WWE told MMAFighting.com’s Dave Meltzer that the company is trying to put together a tag-team match pitting Rousey and The Rock (real name Dwayne Johnson) against Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) and Stephanie McMahon.

You might recall the quartet was involved in a spot at WrestleMania 31 in March 2015, with Rousey, who had been sitting ringside, joining The Rock in the ring and subsequently taking down both McMahon and Triple H. At the time, Rousey still was the UFC women’s bantamweight champion. Now, after back-to-back losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes at UFC 193 and UFC 207, respectively, she reportedly has signed a full-time contract with WWE.

Rousey and The Rock joining forces at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on April 8 would give WrestleMania 34 a huge boost in terms of star power. It should be noted, however, that The Rock hasn’t appeared in a significant match since WrestleMania 29 in April 2013 and seemingly is a very busy guy thanks to his successful acting career.