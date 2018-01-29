Colin Cowherd Explains Why Eagles Are Being Overrated Heading Into Super Bowl

Photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images

All of a sudden the Philadelphia Eagles are becoming a trendy to pick to give the New England Patriots fits in Super Bowl LII on Sunday in Minneapolis.

But Colin Cowherd isn’t buying it.

While the Eagles are coming off a 38-7 thumping of the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship Game, Cowherd believes that the NFC’s No. 1 seed is getting too much credit for beating a road-weary team coming off the “Minnesota Miracle.” The Fox Sports radio host instead believes that the Eagles feel more like the Atlanta Falcons and Seattle Seahawks did before they faced Tom Brady and Bill Belichick on the biggest stage in sports.

Cowherd laid out the reasons why he believes the Eagles are being overrated heading into Super Bowl LII on Monday’s episode of “The Herd with Colin Cowherd,” including how their disadvantage at quarterback and coach is similar to the problem Atlanta and Seattle had against New England.

"The Eagles feel very much like Seattle and Atlanta. An NFC team with a lot of great individual athletes that go into [the Super Bowl] without a coach as good as Belichick or a quarterback as good as Brady." — @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/fdCRYbDZxD — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 29, 2018

Both the Seahawks and Falcons had their shot at the Patriots and were unable to finish off the NFL’s Goliath. Will Nick Foles and Doug Pederson be able to do what only Eli Manning and Tom Coughlin have accomplished?

We’ll see Sunday.