Dining Playbook: Café du Pays

Billy & Jenny are headed to Billy’s old neck of the woods in Cambridge to check out Café du Pays. This restaurant has been receiving a bunch of buzz, and now we know why! The French-Canadian dishes and craft cocktails are unlike any others you’ll find in the area. Plus, the team here is the same team behind Kendall Square favorites Mamaleh’s Delicatessen and State Park, so you know you’ll be treated like family from the moment you walk in the door.

For more on Café du Pays, check them out online and on social.

CAFEDUPAYS.COM

Instagram: @CafeDuPays