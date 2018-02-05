Eagles’ Trick Play Should Have Looked Familiar; Patriots Ran It Vs. Philly In 2015

The Philadelphia Eagles’ gutsy fourth-down trick play in Super Bowl LII should have looked familiar to fans of both teams.

The trickeration, which ended with quarterback Nick Foles catching a 1-yard touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton (although maybe it shouldn’t have counted), was a play we haven’t seen from the Eagles. It was, however, a play we’ve seen before from the Patriots.

Two years ago, the Patriots ran almost the same exact play, resulting in a 36-yard reception for quarterback Tom Brady. Coincidentally, that play came against the Eagles.

There are a few slight differences, but the play is otherwise identical, all the way down to Brady moving down the line of scrimmage and the play starting with a direct snap to the running back. It also goes without saying the Patriots could have used that sort of throw and catch from Brady on Sunday night, as New England unsuccessfully attempted its own trick play in the second quarter.

Philadelphia, of course, held on to win the Super Bowl 41-33, and Foles was named MVP for his efforts — touchdown catch included.

