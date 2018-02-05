Gisele Bundchen Consoles Tom Brady After Patriots’ Super Bowl Loss

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

Gisele Bundchen loves Tom Brady in victory and defeat.

The supermodel wife of the New England Patriots quarterback consoled him Monday morning following his team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, using Instagram to send this supportive message.

Bundchen hours earlier congratulated Eagles players she encountered at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., following their 41-33 upset win.

Brady undoubtedly appreciates that gesture and the words of encouragement she has devoted to him.