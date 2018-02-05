Gisele Bundchen Consoles Tom Brady After Patriots’ Super Bowl Loss

Gisele Bundchen loves Tom Brady in victory and defeat.
The supermodel wife of the New England Patriots quarterback consoled him Monday morning following his team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII, using Instagram to send this supportive message.
Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was! Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you! ❤️ Parabéns Eagles por ganhar o Super bowl, que jogo! Parabéns Patriots por dar o seu melhor e ao meu amor, estamos incrivelmente orgulhosos de você porque vemos todos os dias o compromisso, o sacrifício e o trabalho árduo que você dedicou para se tornar o melhor no que você faz. Nós te amamos!
Bundchen hours earlier congratulated Eagles players she encountered at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn., following their 41-33 upset win.
Brady undoubtedly appreciates that gesture and the words of encouragement she has devoted to him.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP