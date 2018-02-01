Eight Reasons Why Patriots Will Smoke Eagles In Super Bowl LII

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

The New England Patriots will finish the job.

The Philadelphia Eagles are a formidable opponent, no doubt. Hats off to them for overcoming the loss of starting quarterback Carson Wentz to a season-ending ACL injury and winning back-to-back playoff games as underdogs en route to Super Bowl LII.

But the clock will strike midnight this Sunday when the Eagles arrive at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota for their winner-take-all showdown with the Patriots. A sixth Lombardi Trophy will head back to New England, and we have eight reasons why you should bank on the Patriots not only winning the game but also covering the 4.5-point spread.